Ohio home daycare targeted in shooting

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are searching for gunmen who shot a home daycare, injuring a woman at the home.

No children were hurt.

According to a police report, it happened Monday just before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Hartwood Rd.

There were three children at the daycare at the time. They are ages 1, 2 and 3.

Daycare workers took the children to the basement when shots were fired.

According to police reports and officers who were in the area, about a dozen shots were fired into the home.

One of the bullets hit a 19-year-old in the arm.

She was treated at the hospital.

Witnesses saw two suspects run from the home, but couldn’t see what they looked like because it was dark outside.

A police K-9 was able to get a track on the suspects.

Police believe after running from the scene, the two got into a car and drove away.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)291-5010.