(WKBN) – Ohioans were eager to bet on the Super Bowl, and there were one million active sports betting accounts for the big game.

A player’s location is checked before placing a bet and the company that does that said it did 12.6 million verifications for Super Bowl bets just on Saturday and Sunday.

GeoComply says that was the second largest volume of any state in America.

It also did 160 million checks during the first month of legal sports betting in Ohio.