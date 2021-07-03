Ohio governor to send National Guard to southwest US border

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’s sending 185 members of the National Guard to the southwestern United States later this year at the request of the federal government.

The guard members will support the government’s Southwest Border mission. DeWine said Friday without providing details that the guard members will provide non-law enforcement support to customs agents.

The deployment will be in late 2021. The guard members will join 115 members of the Ohio Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company previously deployed to the border.

About 3,000 Guard members from several states are helping at the border.