Ohio governor to deliver State of the State on March 31

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Speaking during a year-end interview at the Governor’s Residence, the first-term Republican told The Associated Press that it’s all part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver his annual State of the State address on March 31.

It will be the second address by the Republican governor to the General Assembly since he took office last year.

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder on Friday formally extended the invitation to DeWine to make the speech.

Householder said lawmakers share DeWine’s commitment to Ohio and the future.

DeWine returned the speech to the Statehouse after former Gov. John Kasich held it in different Ohio cities each year.

DeWine used last year’s address to campaign for an increase in the gas tax.