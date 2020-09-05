Ohio governor delays more executions amidst drug shortage

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three death row inmates’ 2021 executions as the state’s unofficial death penalty moratorium continues.

The announcement comes as Ohio struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Melvin Bonnell, Cleveland Jackson and James O’Neal.

Bonnell’s execution was moved from March 18, 2021 to Oct. 18, 2023. Jackson’s execution was moved from Jan. 13, 2021 to June 15, 2023. And O’Neal’s was moved from Feb. 18, 2021 to Aug. 16, 2023.

