Ohio GOP lawmakers pursuing stand-your-ground gun law again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican lawmakers are once again pursuing a “stand-your-ground” law that would expand gun owners’ rights to use deadly force without backing away when they perceive a threat.

The Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee held sponsor testimony on a bill this week introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Portsmouth Republican, with the support of Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB’-hawf), of Medina.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Republicans tried to approve a nearly identical bill last year but backed down because of a veto threat by then-Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Johnson’s bill would remove a provision in the law that says someone has a “duty to retreat” from places like their home before using deadly force.

Senate Democrats, such as Cincinnati’s Cecil Thomas, expressed doubts about the law during Wednesday’s hearing.

