Ohio GOP congressman gives shots to promote COVID-19 efforts

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, left, talks with Anu Singh Burns, right, before giving her a COVID-19 vaccine at TriHealth clinic, in Norwood, Ohio on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell)

NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A Republican congressman gave COVID-19 vaccinations to promote efforts to get reluctant people to get the shots.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup is among Republicans concerned about their voters getting inoculated because of unfounded claims about the vaccines.

He said the pro-vaccination television ad in which former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter appear didn’t do much to change the minds of people opposed to vaccinations.

There are currently three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S.

Studies of those who have been vaccinated found that side effects were minor and typical of the immune system revving up.