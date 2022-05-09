COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican leaders want to call a time out in the battle over state legislative maps — at least until after the midterm elections this fall.

They asked the state’s high court on Monday to pause the back-and-forth with voting rights and Democratic groups.

The request came in a legal battle that has left the state nearly halfway into the year without a firm date for its Statehouse primaries.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted last week to resubmit its third iteration of the maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, which had already tossed them as gerrymandered.

The proposed maps, if approved by the court, would give Republicans a 54-45 district advantage in the House and 18-15 district advantage in the Senate. Opponents argued the GOP districts would both be competitive in elections, while 19 House and seven Senate districts for the Democrats are competitive — which opponents said could give Republicans a supermajority in the Ohio General Assembly.

In a judgment issued April 20, a federal court said if the commission cannot reach an agreement on a new set of maps by May 28, the third set of maps would be implemented for the upcoming primaries for Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

Ohio Senate Districts

Ohio House Districts

That primary has not been scheduled, although Aug. 2 is the latest date it can be held in order to have time to prepare for November’s general election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Republicans Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the House Robert Cupp both stepped down from the commission last week.