Ohio gambling revenue hits record high, up 4% from last year

CLEVELAND (AP)– Reports from state regulators show gambling revenue at Ohio’s four casinos and seven racinos rose to a record $1.94 billion in 2019, up more than 4% from the previous year.

Cleveland.com reports that continues a year-to-year upward trend, bringing the total to $11.9 billion in gambling revenue since Ohio’s first casino opened in May 2012.

That sum accounts for the money left after facilities pay out winnings for slot machines and table games. It doesn’t include profits from horse wagering or food sales.

Taxes and fees send about one-third of the revenue to the state – about $650 million last year.

