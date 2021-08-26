Ohio foster children receive LGBTQ+ support from new partnership

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The national Human Rights Campaign Foundation says it has partnered with six child welfare agencies in Ohio to offer LGBTQ+ support to children in foster care.

HRC says one out of every three children in foster care identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer, and that these youths report higher rates of mistreatment while in care.

The Ohio organizations involved in the partnership include:

Choice Network – Private Infant Adoption Services

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services – Out of Home Care Services

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services

Ohio CASA

Special Angels Adoption

Youth Advocate Services

HRC says studies show that LGBTQ+ children are “overrepresented in foster care.”

“Child welfare systems must do more to ensure that the trauma of foster care, where LGBTQ youth already face an increased risk of both negative experiences and outcomes, is never compounded by that caused by unsafe and non-affirming foster homes,” HRC said in a release.