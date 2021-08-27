Ohio flags lowered to half staff in honor of Kabul attack victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered Ohio flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans killed in Thursday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul.

The victims were killed outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport, where people have been desperately trying to escape the country now under Taliban rule.

The flag order was given Thursday night and will be in effect until sunset on August 30.

Shortly after the attack, the governor released a statement stating, “on behalf of all Ohioans our deepest sympathy to the service men and women and the families of the injured and those who have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy.”

Other Ohio lawmakers used Twitter to express their wishes for the families of those killed and injured.

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday night, saying the U.S. will not be deterred by terrorists.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said to those responsible for the airport attack.