COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting the Ohio State Parks 2022 Winter Hike Challenge.

The hikes will take place at state parks in three different regions across the state, between now and March 1. The hikes can be guided or self-explored.

To complete the challenge, download the DETOUR Ohio Trails App, available at detour.ohiodnr.gov or in the Apple app or Google Play store.

The first 500 adventurers to complete the challenge will receive a free limited-edition Ohio State Parks Winter Hiker sticker.

For more information, click here.