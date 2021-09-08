Ohio Department of Natural Resources drops wild bird feeding ban

FILE – In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 file photo, a university graduate student holds a female blue jay in her open hand to release it in Silver Spring, Md., after removing it from a mist net used to capture birds for banding or other research projects. A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A ban on providing birdbaths and bird feeders has been lifted in Ohio. Earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) received reports of sick and or dead diseased birds around the state.

A diagnosis or cause of the sickness was never determined, according to an update on ODNR’s website. The department noted that the illness has slowed considerably.

Should you find an alive and diseased bird, you are asked to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. You can find that list here.

Should you find a dead bird that was diseased, please contact the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

While the Ohio Division of Wildlife is lifting its previous recommendation to stop feeding birds, they ask people to use caution and vigilance to help prevent the further spread of diseases at bird feeders.

