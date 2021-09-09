Ohio Department of Health to give COVID-19 update

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will update the public on COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by infectious disease doctor Joseph Gastaldo, MD, at 11 a.m., according to a release.

Wednesday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced an indoor mask mandate in public places regardless of vaccination status. Bexley and Whitehall soon joined in, announcing they would be implementing their own mask mandates.

New cases of Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday came in at 6,823, with 457 new hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is now more than 4,600, with a new variant — variant ‘mu’ — now detected in Ohio.

The ODH press conference will be streamed live here on NBC4i.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio couple facing U.S.-Canada border separation

Space travel insurance: Columbus firm gets there first

Mixed reaction to new mask mandate

Law enforcement agencies asking for more funding

Young children located gun in yard

9/11: 20 years later

More Local News