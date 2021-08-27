Ohio Department of Health to address rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: photoman via Getty Images

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is planning an afternoon news conference Friday to address the growing number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, ODH reported another 182 hospitalizations and 15 new ICU admissions.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to speak around 2 p.m., along with hospital officials from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, UC Health, and the Cleveland Clinic.

You can watch the news conference live right here on NBC4i.com or on the NBC4 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Afghan War veteran reacts to attacks

Community members discuss safety

WATCH: Suspect breaks into garage and steals equipment

Gas leak leads to evacuations

Man robbed on bike trail

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

More Local News