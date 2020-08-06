Ohio Department of Health releases latest county advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another county has moved to level 3 in the new Ohio Department of Health coronavirus advisory system, but three have improved to level 2.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Mercer County has reached Level 3 (red) of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, while Hamilton, Henry, and Lawrence improved to Level 2 (orange) from Level 3 last week.

“Mercer County is our most concerning county in the state right now. The daily case rates in Mercer County have increased more than 200% in recent weeks, and they have had significant community spread. Citizens, businesses, and local officials in Mercer County need to do everything they can to undertake the mitigation efforts we know slows spread of the virus–social distancing, wearing masks, good hand washing hygiene, and reducing interactions with anyone outside your household,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio Public Health Advisory level data by color:

-Level 3 (red): 11 counties

-Level 2 (orange): 51 counties

-Level 1 (yellow): 26 counties

One county moved from orange to red: Mercer

Seven counties moved from yellow to orange: Logan, Muskingum, Pike, Richland, Stark, Wayne, and Williams

Three counties improved from red to orange: Hamilton, Henry, and Lawrence

Ten counties improved from orange to yellow: Athens, Carroll, Columbiana, Geauga, Holmes, Jackson, Madison, Meigs, Tuscarawas, and Union

The following counties remained red due to meeting the CDC definition of High Incidence (100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks):

County Cases per 100,000 residents(7/22 to 8/4) Allen 114.3 Cuyahoga 114.6 Erie 118.5 Fairfield 121.2 Franklin 142.5 Licking 106.9 Lucas 189.6 Marion 102.9

Mercer County

Mercer County has the highest case rate per capita in Ohio at 262.3 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. The daily new cases increased from an average of three per day in early July (July 11) to an average of 10 per day at the end of July (July 31).

Mercer County was the only county in Ohio to trigger the hospitalization increase indicator (indicator #6) this week. Recent outbreaks include a funeral, workplaces, and some long-term care facilities. Travel in and out of the state also may be contributing to increased cases in the county, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System consists of four levels:

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19