Ohio Democrats tap first female chair, first Black executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party is hoping that two historic picks last week can restore its candidates’ fortunes against the state’s dominant Republicans while also healing internal party divisions.

The choices of Elizabeth Walters as its first female chair and Malik Hubbard as its first Black interim executive director followed a bitter clash with the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, which accused the party of taking Black Ohioans’ votes for granted without giving them a real voice.

Walters’ election means both Ohio’s major political parties are now run by women.

Republicans reelected chair Jane Timken Friday.