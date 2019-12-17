Ohio Court: ‘Dangerous Dog’ label not needed for prosecution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court says a dog doesn’t have to carry a formal “dangerous dog” label under state law for prosecutors to charge an owner for damage done by the animal.

The court ruled Tuesday that as long as investigators have evidence a dog is dangerous, they can charge an owner and try to prove that danger at trial.

The ruling resolved conflicting lower court rulings over an Ohio law that created a “dangerous dog” designation.

The ruling says the law provides fair warning that owners may be subject to the dangerous-dog designation because it turns on the dog’s past behavior.