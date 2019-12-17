Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Ohio Court: ‘Dangerous Dog’ label not needed for prosecution

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ohio-supreme-court_349737

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court says a dog doesn’t have to carry a formal “dangerous dog” label under state law for prosecutors to charge an owner for damage done by the animal.

The court ruled Tuesday that as long as investigators have evidence a dog is dangerous, they can charge an owner and try to prove that danger at trial.

The ruling resolved conflicting lower court rulings over an Ohio law that created a “dangerous dog” designation.

The ruling says the law provides fair warning that owners may be subject to the dangerous-dog designation because it turns on the dog’s past behavior.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools