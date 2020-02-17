Ohio coronavirus patient speaks from hospital in Japan

(WJW) An Ohio man tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, and now he’s speaking out from his bed inside a hospital in Japan.

The Northeast Ohio man and his wife had been travelling on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship making world headlines since hundreds of people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Northeast Ohio man said, “We were confined in our cabins. Couldn’t leave our cabins at all. How did I get it? I have no clue.”

We have agreed not to identify the Northeast Ohio couple, great-grandparents.

The local man said he only had minor symptoms including some coughing and a fever.

He said. “I had a slight fever, 101 according to somebody. I’ve had good numbers since I’ve been in the hospital.”

For days, he’s been in a Japanese hospital hours away from the cruise ship. Meantime, his wife remains quarantined, forced to stay in their room on the ship in case she starts to show symptoms.

That local great-grandfather is 83. Says he’s doing much better. But still wondering about the coronavirus.

He said, “I feel terrific. I really do. But you know, I’m confined here. Bored out of my mind.”

He said he hadn’t given much thought to being in the middle of an international health crisis.

He added, “But I believe it. I believe it. I guess they still don’t have a cure.”

He says he’s also been battling pneumonia. Doctors have been treating symptoms.

And his wife tells us doctors have also taken more tests, and they are waiting for the results.

She has also been tested for coronavirus, and she’s been waiting for word on her results.

The hardest part of all of this for husband and wife is being apart. They are not sure when they will be able to see each other again.

They also are watching as hundreds of other passengers now have begun to fly back to the US.