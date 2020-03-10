Ohio contestant nails ‘Blind Audition’ on ‘The Voice’

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A night of excitement for a local contestant on the voice. 18-year-old Michael Williams from Mason, Ohio — made it through the “Blind Auditions.”

His performance and falsetto quickly caught the attention of Nick Jonas, who turned his chair around just in time. During the show, Michael shared how he overcame a scary digestive medical condition.

Last night he gathered with family and friends, at the Marriott in Mason, to watch his audition on national TV.

Williams told WLWT, “This experience has been very surreal, very humbling. To be able to get out on that stage, a lot of it was filmed in L.A., and so, for a kid from Mason, who’s grown up around here only gone to like Florida for vacation, it’s pretty amazing to go to L.A. and to be able to sing for people that you see on TV or in movies, as in Nick Jonas, and to actually get picked by them. To have them say you’ve got something special in your voice.”

Williams says he has already been working with Nick Jonas. The “Battle Rounds” will be next. And we will be able to see him work alongside Nick and a “secret” mentor.

