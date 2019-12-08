Ohio cities challenging new state law on guns

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio cities challenging a new state law that they say infringes on their ability to regulate firearms are ready for their day in court.

The cities are asking for an injunction to delay part of the law from taking effect until the court rules whether it’s constitutional.

The provision the cities are challenging would allow gun owners who believe their rights have been violated to sue a municipality and seek damages.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday in Akron.

A spokesman for the Ohio Attorney’s General Office said that the state does not comment on pending litigation.

