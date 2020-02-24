Ohio church to pay off $40K in student lunch debt at 9 districts

CLAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio church program will pay off students’ lunch debt in nine school districts after raising over $40,000 in donations.

The Salem Church of God’s lead pastor says the Clayton church was looking for “a quick project” to show how the love of Jesus can help meet people’s needs.

The church’s Next Steps Pastor Bob Hawker asked congregants to donate to the $14,000 combined student lunch debt of Northmont and Brookville school districts.

The congregation raised over $40,000 in four days. Lunch debts will be eliminated at nine districts — Brookville, Northmont, Vandalia-Butler, New Lebanon, Milton-Union, Tri-County North, Franklin-Monroe, Troy and Kettering.