COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday marks the 219th birthday of the Buckeye State.

The celebration of Ohio’s statehood is in commemoration of the first time the General Assembly conducted state business on March 1, 1803, in Chillicothe. The state constitution was signed by President Thomas Jefferson a few weeks earlier and had been approved by Congress in early 1803.

With Chillicothe being the site of the first state business, it was the capital city for the first seven years of Ohio’s statehood. The capital changed to Zanesville in 1812 and after four years, Columbus became the capital, and it has been for 206 years.

The date of March 1, 1803, as the day Ohio became the 17th state to join the union was disputed for decades but made official in 1953 by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Events will be held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Among those expected to attend include Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.