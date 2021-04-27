Ohio builder fined for using foreign steel in state projects

An investigation by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission uncovered the infraction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A construction company in Ohio was fined for using foreign steel in state projects.

Ohio Attorney David Yost announced Tuesday that Miller Builders of Ohio was fined $250,000 for using foreign steel instead of U.S.-made steel for several state projects.

Ohio law states that domestic steel must be used on state-funded projects. Miller Builders of Ohio used foreign steel on eight Ohio Department of Transportation projects, which included storage buildings and road salt canopies.

An investigation by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission uncovered the infraction. The company was fined 1.5 times the cost of the steel used on the projects.

When a fine is collected by the attorney general, it is to be distributed to the school district in which the project is located.

One district that benefited was the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The district received a check for $80,738. The money will be used to help homeless students.