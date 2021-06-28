Ohio budget with 3% tax cut OK’d by committee, heading to full General Assembly

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s $78 billion budget for the next two years is on its way to the full General Assembly for a vote that can happen as early as Monday night.

The House-Senate conference committee approved the budget Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the state House of Representatives, the proposed budget includes a 3 percent personal income tax cut. In addition, the budget reduces the number of tax brackets from five to four and eliminates income tax for anyone making less than $25,000 per year.

The proposed budget also includes the Fair School Funding Plan, a plan supported by the state’s educators.

In addition, the budget sets aside $250 million to support the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program and the Ohio Broadband Expansion Program Authority to provide “last-mile connectivity” to homes that can’t be served by private broadband providers due to cost.

There is also $15 million earmarked for increased law enforcement training and $10 million for police body cameras and funding for rape kits, crime reduction, and school safety.

The budget must be passed by the full General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine by June 30.

“Lot of negotiations, lot of compromise, and both sides are happy, so you guys are going to see a good product when it comes out,” said Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton).