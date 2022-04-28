COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of a state route in Ohio might soon be designated to honor a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer.

ODNR said Senate Bill 326 was introduced to designate a section of State Route 73, which runs through Caesar Creek State Park, as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway.

The bill is sponsored by State Senator Steve Wilson (R- Maineville). If it is signed into law, road markers would be installed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to honor Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore’s heroic sacrifice with the introduction of S.B. 326,” Senator Wilson said.

Lagore died after suffering a medical emergency while assisting in the rescue of two teens who fell through an icy lake in Highland County in February 2021. Lagore was a 15-year veteran with ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft. He established the first ODNR K-9 Academy and also led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 Training Program.

“It is fitting that the very roads patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner could soon be dedicated in his honor,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are grateful for Officer Lagore’s service and appreciate that Jason will be remembered for his dedication and sacrifice.”



