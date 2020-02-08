Ohio bill allowing fireworks on private property criticized

COLUMBUS (AP) — Opponents of a bill that would repeal a ban on setting off fireworks on private property are warning the legislation could lead to dangerous consequences.

Sherill Williams is president and CEO of the Ohio affiliate of Prevent Blindness. She says one in five of the 10,000 serious consumer fireworks injuries each year are to the eye.

The bill before the House Commerce and Labor Committee would allow individuals to buy and use consumer fireworks in Ohio.

Current law allows consumers to buy fireworks in Ohio, but mandates they be taken out of the state within 48 hours.

