Ohio-based film wins Best Documentary Oscar

HOLLYWOOD, California (WCMH) — American Factory, a documentary film that tells the story of a Chinese company’s purchase of a former General Motors factory outside of Dayton, was awarded the Best Documentary Oscar Sunday night.

Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, the film focuses on China’s Fuyao factory in Moraine, Ohio, which was a General Motors plant that closed in December 2008. It is the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

“American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”

Bognar and Reichert acknowledged the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday. “We are inspired by you guys,” said Reichert.

The film is available on Netflix.

Barack Obama in a tweet Sunday congratulated the filmmakers “for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release.”

The film is about the Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, which employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn’t initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

“Working people have it harder and harder these days,” said Reichert. She urged workers to fight back — by uniting.

The name of the Obamas’ company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren’t mentioned anywhere.