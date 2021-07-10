Ohio Amber Alert canceled; two-year old found safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A two-year old child is safe and his father in custody after an Ohio Amber Alert was issued early Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says the suspect, 27-year old Tyler Rios, was arrested in Tennessee Saturday morning and that two-year old Sebastian Rios was found safely.

The boy’s mother, 24-year old Yasemin Uyaf, remains missing and was not found in the vehicle driven by the suspect, according to authorities.

The alert was issued after Sebastian was taken from Rahway, New Jersey, at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. His mother was also reported missing, and officials say Rios reportedly made comments to family that he killed her.

The suspect was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta with NJ plate number S34NVH.

Before being apprehended in Tennessee, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Rios’ last known location was in the Akron area.