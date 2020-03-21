Ohio AG Yost orders abortions stopped during spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent letters Friday ordering the stop of abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the letter, Yost states that abortions fall under the elective and non-essential surgery category and therefore must cease under that state’s new order.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday his administration had ordered hospitals to delay elective surgeries and procedures in order to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care providers who are battling the spread of COVID-19.

Yost’s letter to a Cincinnati area Planned Parenthood stated the facility was in violation of the order after they continued to perform surgical abortions.

Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton addressed the decision Saturday during DeWine’s daily news briefing on the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’ll direct everybody to take a look at the order. Again, the spirit of non-elective surgeries has to do with our absolute extreme shortage of the PPE and the equipment. And I know our teams are working on this,” said Acton. “I want to say this one thing: I am the doctor for 11.7 million people, and all women, no matter where they fall on this, and I think that is very important, we cannot allow the politics of things to get in the way of doing what we have to do in a state of emergency.

When asked a follow-up question on the matter, DeWine deferred all inquiries to Yost.