Ohio accepting applications for hemp cultivation, processing

FILE – This July 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows industrial hemp growing in a field in North Dakota’s Benson County. (North Dakota Department of Agriculture via AP,File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is accepting online applications from those interested in growing and processing hemp.

Officials say the application window for the 2020 growing season opened Tuesday. The state Legislature legalized industrial hemp cultivation and CBD use and production last year in a bill Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed in July.

Ohio-grown hemp must test at no more than .3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana. Hemp produces a strong fiber that can be used in textiles and rope.

Extractions from plant material are used to make CBD products while hemp seeds are used in health foods.