**Warning: Disturbing video and content is being presented during this press conference.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City officials are scheduled to speak on Sunday at 1 p.m. to release more details about the officer-involved shooting in Akron.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are holding the press conference where they’ll also review police bodycam before releasing it to the public.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running. Chief Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire.

LIVE BLOG:

The family of Jayland Walker is present but they are not speaking to the press.

Two videos are going to be shown at the press conference, including the shooting itself.

Akron Mayor speaks first: “I know this is a somber occasion for the city.” He emphasized everyone in the community be patient as the investigation continues and urged for peace in the city.

Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Marco Sommerville spoke next, explaining how the investigation is being handled (outside and independent, Ohio BCI).

Chief Mylett, who has been at his job for 10 months, expressed his condolences to the family. “I cannot imagine what life would be like without my son,” he said. He then personally thanked them for asking peace from the community.

The second video started with the police car chase. Police can be heard saying a shot came from the vehicle they were chasing.

“There is no doubt this video is shocking,” the mayor said following the viewing.

“The damage of spreading misinformation can cause irrevocable harm,” Mylett said.

“We do not know that exact number of rounds fired,” Mylett said. “However based on the video, I expect that number to be high. Over 60 wounds on Walker’s body, the medical examiner confirms.”

Mylett confirmed Walker was unarmed at the time of the police shooting.

Akron officers reportedly went over to Walker following the shooting to give him medical attention, Mylett said.

The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds, but hasn’t released the exact number of shots that were fired or how many shots hit Walker.

Walker’s family is concerned about how the public will react to the police bodycam video, and they are calling for calm.

“We want peace. This family has had enough violence. We want dignity, we want to celebrate the life of this young man in a way that brings dignity to him and to the city and we want justice, which means a fair process, reviewing all the facts and let that process play out. We do not want violence of any kind,” the family’s Attorney Bobby DiCello said.

The shooting is being investigated by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Protests are planned throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 8 News for coverage.