Officials searching for owner of emaciated dog in Butler County

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) — Law officials in Butler County are searching for the owner of a dog found emaciated.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, dog wardens were called to the 400 block of a Knightsbridge Drive in Hamilton after a caller found an unconfined skinny dog.

The dog was a severely emaciated brown female pit bull mix that was wearing a human button up shirt tied around the collar with speaker cords.

The dog was taken to the local Humane Society where a vet took over the dog’s care. Attempts to find a microchip failed.

This dog has been severely neglected and mistreated, and if the owner is located, will be charged and held responsible to the highest level possible,” stated Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Jones asks anyone with information on this dog to call 513-785-6542.