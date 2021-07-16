Officials recover multiple firearms following 6-hour barricade in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and confiscated several guns following a multiple department action that included a hostage negotiator.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 10:24 p.m. on Wednesday from a person reporting that a Michael Brown was drunk and waving a gun around, possibly upset over a domestic issue.

Deputies responded to Hyland Avenue in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, where the suspect had locked himself in a rear bedroom and reportedly fired shots through a closed window.

The Portsmouth Police Department’s SWAT team was on standby in case they were needed.

A hostage negotiator was also brought to the scene and is credited for safely talking Brown out of his residence following a six-hour and 40 minute barricade situation.

Michael Brown mug shot

Officials say they confiscated a .22 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and an AR pistol from the residence.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center for evaluation. The case will be forwarded to a Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of charges.

