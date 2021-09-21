Officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, suspect in critical condition after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department provided an update after a police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting on Ingram Street in Dayton.

Matt Carper, interim chief of the Dayton Police Department, said during a news conference that what started as a fraud call led to a senseless, violent attack on a police officer. The officer is stable and suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect is now in critical condition.

Police were sent to a fraud call at a Dollar General in Dayton around 6:44 p.m. The officer made contact with the the suspect on Ingram Street around 7:24 p.m.

At this point, the officer told the suspect to stop but the suspect struck the officer instead. This prompted the officer to use his taser on the suspect, which brought him to the ground. From there, the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired at least one shot, striking the officer on the side of his head. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The officer was removed from the scene by another officer and brought to an area hospital. Following the shooting, dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the street outside Miami Valley Hospital but 2 NEWS has not yet confirmed why so many cruisers were present.

The suspect was taken by emergency medical services to an area hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating the case and the administrative investigation is being handled by the Professional Standards Bureau.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.