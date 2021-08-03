Officer shoots suspect outside Giant Eagle on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland police officer shot a suspect outside the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street in Cleveland Monday evening.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the suspect suffered a gunshot wound in the buttocks and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The 21-year-old is in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. His aunt said he was alert and talking.

The officer was not injured. Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said the officer was off duty and working his secondary job when it happened.

First District Cmdr. Mike Butler said there was an argument between two males inside the store. Another customer alerted the officer that one of the men had a gun.

“The officer came outside to investigate and during that investigation, the male did show a weapon. There was a shooting,” Butler said.

According to Follmer, the suspect pulled out a gun while running and that’s when the officer fired two shots, striking the suspect.

It is unknown if the suspect fired his gun. Butler said a weapon was recovered.

“I heard a commotion as I was paying for my things,” said Mike Stein. He said he left the store and was in his car when he heard two loud pops. “The man who was shot fell down right beside my car.” He checked his receipt and the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m.

Many customers who were in the store at the time remained at the scene hours later. Those with cars close to the front were in the area taped off by police and not permitted to leave.

Follmer said this is just the latest in a wave of crime surrounding stores on West 117th Street.

“This is what’s sad. This area, Home Depot, the Target, if you do your stats, there’s been a lot of carjackings. There’s been a lot of violent things that have happened around here. It’s happening in these parking lots,” Follmer said.