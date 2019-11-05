Dayton police detective in critical condition after being shot serving search warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A law enforcement officer has been shot during an incident on Ruskin Road in Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said at a news conference the Dayton Police detective with the department’s drug task force was shot while serving a drug-related search warrant just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road.

The detective is in critical condition, Biehl said.

Five people — everyone who was in the house at the time of the shooting — are in police custody and being interviewed in connection with the incident.

The Dayton homicide unit is investigating, Biehl said.

A large amount of suspected fentanyl was found in the house, along with cash and multiple weapons, according to Biehl.

“Today is a very difficult day for the Dayton Police Department and our federal partners,” Biehl said. “As we move forward tonight, please keep this officer, his family, the department, the DEA, and the community in your thoughts, prayers, and care.”