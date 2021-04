TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) pickup truck was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in a work zone in Tuscarawas County.

According to an ODOT Facebook post, the truck was struck in a work zone on SR-416.

The ODOT employee had to jump into the truck’s cab to avoid being hit, ODOT posted.

This is the 62 time in 2021 that an ODOT crew was struck by a motorist.