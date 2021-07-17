ODOT plan looks to increase biking, walking trails across the state, save taxpayers’ transportation funds

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new plan by the Ohio Department of Transportation could save Ohioans billions of taxpayer dollars while increasing walking and biking trails in the state.

The plan, called Walk, Bike, Ohio, was developed by ODOT to not only increase biking and walking trails, but also save money in transportation costs.

According to economic studies, if Ohio’s walking and biking rates increased by just 1 percent, an additional $5 billion in cost savings is projected over the next 20 years.

However, the plan wouldn’t just save money, but also increase safety. In 2020 alone, there were 164 people killed and 469 seriously injured while traveling along or across Ohio’s roadways on foot.

The plan would not only address this but also increase health and wellness in the community.

“When you look at active transportation, it has a lot of great benefits, whether it’s economic benefits, but also health benefits,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “It’s obviously going to be a lot healthier if you’re out walking and biking, so I think you’re going to see a bigger and bigger push on this not just at the state level, but hopefully also at the local level as well.”

Nearly one out of every 10 Ohio households does not have access to a motor vehicle, another issue the plan seeks to help alleviate.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he supports the plan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

ODOT plan looks to increase biking, walking trails across the state, save taxpayers' transportation funds

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 486 new cases, 28 hospitalizations

Woman shot, killed near home's front porch in North Linden

Police investigate early morning fatal hit-and-run on Alum Creek Drive

Liz McGiffin: Flood threat continues today

5-year old shot, mother charged

More Local News