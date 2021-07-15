ODOT is not texting you, warns of a possible scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is warning Ohioans not to click on any links in a text message that looks like it’s from them.

We’ve been made aware of suspicious text messages that appear to be from ODOT requesting customers to update their driver’s license information. Ohio Department of Transportation Facebook page

To be clear, ODOT maintains the roadways in Ohio. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles issues licenses. ODOT noted that the BMV is not requesting any information from drives either.

If you received a text like this, you can report it to the Ohio Attorney General (OAG) at this link.

Never click on a link from an unknown sender in either text messages or emails. Often times this is how ransomware or other malicious programs are installed on your electronic equipment. You can learn the sign of a scam at the OAG by clicking here.