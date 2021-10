ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after being struck by a branch while hiking in Mohican State Park Sunday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

According to ODNR, it is investigating after a tree branch fell and hit a woman hiking on a trail at approximately 3 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

ODNR officer and the Ashland County coroner responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.