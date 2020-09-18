ODJFS reports 8.9% unemployment rate in August

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says there was a slight decrease in the unemployment rate in August, compared to July.

According to the ODJFS, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 8.9% in August, down from a revised 9.0% in July.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 510,000, unchanged from July. The number of unemployed has increased by 269,000 in the past 12 months from 241,000.

The August unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.2% in August 2019.

The ODJFS says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 45,500 over the month, from a revised 5,101,700 in July to 5,147,200 in August

The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 8.4%, down from 10.2% in July, and up from 3.7% in August 2019.