ODH: Keep kids in school with layered prevention strategies

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says its goal is to keep K-12 students in school, in person, five days a week, even as Ohio’s new cases in a 24-hour period hit nearly 5,400 — the most new cases reported since Jan. 28.

In addition to the grim case news, ODH reports a statewide case rate of 338.1 per 100,000 residents, with every county registering higher than 100 per 100,000 residents.

“With many districts going back to school last week, the number of illnesses from Monday, Aug. 23 is troubling,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “As students statewide continue to return to their classrooms, this high figure should be yet another indicator to parents and families that the best protection from COVID-19 is for those 12 and older to choose to be vaccinated, and for those who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks.”

In a statement released Thursday, ODH encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated, and recommended schools employ layered prevention strategies of masking, social distancing, good ventilation, and good hygiene practices.

Dr. Vanderhoff reminded those ages 12-17 who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, “it takes five weeks to be fully vaccinated.”