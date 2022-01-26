COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voting rights advocates have submitted objections to the latest legislative redistricting maps to the Ohio Supreme Court.

That filing happened very late Tuesday night.

Advocates claim the Republican-majority redistricting commission approved unfair maps for the Ohio Senate and House Saturday, the commission’s second attempt at drawing the maps.

“We urge that Ohio justices do the right thing once again: Listen to the voices of the people who went to the ballot twice and strike down these terrible maps,” said Prentiss Haney, co-executive director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, one of the plaintiffs in the new filing.

The commission was ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court to redraw the maps after initially approving them in September.

Senate President Matt Huffman is one of the commissioners.

“So, what the redistricting commission did is respond to what the court orders were and draft a map that follows all the constitutional mandates but got as close to those mandates would allow regarding the Section 6 language,” said Senate President Matt Huffman, one of the commissioners.

The new maps, proposed by Republicans, give Democrats 42 likely districts to Republicans’ 57; on the Senate side, Republicans have 20 likely districts to Democrats’ 13.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo said she’s not surprised by the court filing.

“The commissioners should be working together — these should not be maps that are drawn by party map makers and that’s the first step; the second step is making sure we’re all doing this in good faith,” she said.

Haney and other groups calling for fair maps said this is not what Ohioans deserve.

“These politicians had a second go at this, and they intentionally did not meet all the steps they needed to meet. It was very disappointing,” Haney said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said the governor stands by everything that was said at the commission hearing Saturday, specifically when he said the map, “Didn’t hit the exact numbers, but came pretty close and also I believe conformed to the constitution in all the other provisions.”

To read the full objection, click here.