Nutty idea turns part-time carving job, wants to encourage younger woodworkers

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–People have been creating all kinds of things during the pandemic. A man from Hilliard started working on a project that may be the ‘nuttiest’ thing seen yet. Michael Dutko started a YouTube channel about two months ago to inspire young people to take up woodworking as a hobby or even a career.

“I did it to start to encourage the younger crowd to get into wood working maybe pick up a saw, because if you go on YouTube a lot of the woodworkers are the older age and not as enthusiastic,” said Dutko.

He has taken extra time to craft and create lately, because of the pandemic. He noted that he either stays up late or works on the weekends to create and upload to his YouTube channel.





Mike Dutko created a place for squirrels to hang out so his neighbors could watch birds.



“You can’t really go out anywhere so this is my anywhere my shop

and Its a way for me to decompress,” said Dutko.

Dutko described that he saw his neighbor bird watching with her daughter, and they were using binoculars. They were getting frustrated, because the squirrels were getting in their way. Dutko went inside and started to work.

“First thing I did was research how big a squirrel is and that night I started designing the nutty bar,” he said. “I wanted somewhere for them to hang out and put a cool slogan and they do. They sit on that and reach over and eat out of the bar.”

He made up a quirky name with cute beer inspired titles. It is a creation that became a solution to a simple problem.

“I just wanted to bring some smiles to people and I think I certainly did that.”

Dutko has had more than two dozen orders in a matter of weeks and gets more daily. He receives a lot of requests for bird feeders and bird houses. He plans to start venturing out and create something new. He never thought his hobby would become a part-time job. He currently works in construction full-time.