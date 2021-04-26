No outside mask required: Cedar Point releases new 2021 safety rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Amusement park Cedar Point has released its new safety rules for the 2021 season.

Key changes from last year include eliminating the requirement for outdoor face coverings and discontinuing temperature checks for guests.

Here is the full list of changes:

Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations.

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.

The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at all entrance gates and will not be through the Cedar Point mobile app.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line. Face coverings are recommended while riding rides.

Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6’ of social distancing. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allow virus particles to escape.

For more guidance, visit Cedar Point’s website page for reopening protocols.