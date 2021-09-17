No changes from July to August as Ohio’s unemployment rate stays at 5.4%

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment remained the same over the past two months.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Friday that August’s unemployment rate was 5.4%, which was the same rate for July.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 2,400 over the month, from a revised 5,348,300 in July to 5,345,900 in August 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 305,000, up from 300,000 in July. The number of unemployed has decreased by 218,000 in the past 12 months from 523,000. The August unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 9.0% in August 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 5.2%, down from 5.4% in July, and down from 8.4% in August 2020.