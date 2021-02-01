New York man pleads guilty to selling mounted leopard to undercover agent in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to charges he sold a mounted leopard to an undercover agent with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, in August of 2019, Michael T. Merisola, 62, of Buffalo, New York, posted a photograph on his Instagram page that included a mounted leopard in the background.

An undercover special agent with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service communicated with Merisola about buying the leopard. DeVillers says the two discussed the illegality of buying/selling a leopard across state lines.

Merisola said he wanted $4,200 for the leopard, and the undercover agent traveled from Ohio to Buffalo, New York to see the mounted animal and make a down payment to purchase it. Merisola later accepted the remaining payment and shipped the leopard from New York to Ohio.

Leopards are classified under federal regulations as threatened or endangered wherever they are found.

Merisola pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to one count of violating the Endangered Species Act before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.