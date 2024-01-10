COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Researchers are urging parents and caregivers of young children to be cautious about the amount of screen time in their homes.

New research is shedding light on how screen time at a young age impacts a child’s development. Data released this week in a pediatric medical journal revealed that early-life TV or video exposure is connected to abnormal sensory processing. That can include how one handles loud noises, light or texture.

Researchers with Drexel University found that for children under the age of two, television screen time is associated with sensory processing issues. Tyanna Snider, a pediatric psychologist with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said she isn’t shocked by the data, explaining the increased screen time is often connected to fewer personal interactions. She explained the development that occurs between zero and three years of age is critical.

“That screen time should be limited for children under the age of two,” Snider said.

“We also know that there are some risks for increased screen time or excessive screen time during those age periods that may contribute to some challenges with cognitive, language or developmental delays,” Snider said.

Snider explained that parents shouldn’t feel guilty if they need to utilize screen time in a pinch. She explained that it’s important to focus on quality in addition to quantity. That could include interactive forms of screen time like speaking with friends or family on video chat.