COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Ohio hospitals rank in the top 10 in the nation, according to the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

Hospitals were ranked by specialties and overall excellence on the Honor Roll list. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center ranks number three on that list and Nationwide Children’s Hospital came in at number eight.

“This has been a year of uncertainty throughout health care, but one thing has never been more certain: the dedication of Nationwide Children’s staff to the families we serve. This recognition is a testament to our team’s work,” said NCH CEO Tim Robinson. “We are more committed than ever to the children in our community and around the world, and these rankings highlight the high-quality care Nationwide Children’s provides.”

This is the seventh consecutive year NCH has received this recognition. The Honor Roll list is based on a hospital’s cumulative ranking in 10 specialties evaluated by U.S. News. For the first time, NCH has seven of 10 specialties ranked in the Top 10: